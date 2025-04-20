Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025: RCB restrict Punjab Kings to 157/6

    Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

    AuthorPTIPTI|20 April 2025 5:16 PM IST
    IPL 2025: RCB restrict Punjab Kings to 157/6
     Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (PTI)

    MULLANPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru spinners restricted Punjab Kings to 157/6 in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

    Spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals.

    Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.

    Brief Scores.

    Punjab Kings 157 for 6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 33, Shashank Singh 31 not out; Krunal Pandya (2/25), Suyash Sharma (2/26).

    Royal Challengers BengaluruIPL 2025Punjab Kings
    PTI

