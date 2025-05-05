Begin typing your search...

    PTI|5 May 2025 10:37 PM IST
    IPL 2025: Rain stops play after SRH keep DC to 133/7
    HYDERABAD: Rain stopped play after Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi Capitals to 133 for seven in their IPL match here on Monday.

    Sent in to bat, DC suffered a top-order collapse but recovered to post a respectable score following a 66-run partnership in 45 balls between Tristan Stubbs (41 not out) and No. 8 Ashutosh Sharma (41) for the seventh wicket.

    DC were reduced to 29/5 in 7.1 overs after incisive spells from SRH skipper Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13).

    SRH will be out of the playoffs race if the game is washed out.

