IPL 2025: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2025.

TEAMS:

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh