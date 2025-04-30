IPL 2025: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2025 7:08 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2025.

    TEAMS:

    CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

    PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

