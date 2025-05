IPL 2025: PBKS opt to bat against DC

DHARAMSALA: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in a rain-delayed Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

The match was delayed by an hour but no overs have been lost.

PBKS fielded an unchanged side, while DC made one change replacing Vipraj Nigam with Madhav Tiwari.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.