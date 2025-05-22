IPL 2025: Marsh smashes century as LSG score 235/2 against GT

AHMEDABAD: Mitchell Marsh struck his maiden IPL century, while Nicholas Pooran hit his fifth half-ton this season as Lucknow Super Giants scored a massive 235 for 2 against hosts Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and 8 sixes, while Pooran made a blazing 56 not out off 27 deliveries as the duo shared a 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Marsh was especially harsh on GT spinner Rashid Khan in the 12th over, milking him for 25 runs, including two sixes and three boundaries, as the Australian reached the 100-run mark off 56 balls.

Earlier, Marsh also shared a 91-run opening-wicket stand with Aiden Markram (36).

GT have already secured a playoff berth, while LSG have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 235 for 2 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 36, Mitchell Marsh 117, Nicholas Pooran 56 not out; Sai Kishore 1/34).