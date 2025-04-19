IPL 2025: GT win toss, elect to bowl against DC

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Match 35 of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

DC skipper Axar Patel, playing on his home ground, admitted that he too would have preferred to field first and reflected on the stellar start of the season.

“I also wanted to field. I was confused as it was that hot. I was a little sceptical due to the weather. The bowlers might get tired under the sun. We will look to score well and look to defend. We wanted a good start. We wanted to focus on the process.

“We are focussing on our process and execution. We keep talking about improvements. The dressing room atmosphere has been good. It is important to be clear in your ideas. We have given them clear roles. You might get success sometimes and sometimes you won't get it,” said Axar at the toss.

Delhi Capitals have won five and lost one of their six matches so far and are currently placed at the top of the points table with 10 points.

“We will bowl first. It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you won't keep much grass, it would crack up. Things have been going well. We don't think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in,” said Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, the home side, Gujarat Titans, have won four and lost two of their six matches thus far, and are in third place in the points table.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitutes: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera