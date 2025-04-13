IPL 2025: DC win toss, opt to bowl against MI

NEW DELHI: : Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Axar said that Faf du Plessis is injured, and Abhishek Porel came in place of the senior South African batter.

MI are unchanged.

Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.