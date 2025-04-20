Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025: CSK set a target of 177 runs against MI

    Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

    PTI|20 April 2025 9:16 PM IST
    IPL 2025: CSK set a target of 177 runs against MI
     Chennai Super Kings; Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (PTI)

    MUMBAI: Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5 against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

    Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

    Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

    CSK, who are placed last in the 10-team table, made one change, bringing in 17-year-old Mhatre in place of top-order batter Tripathi.

    Brief scores:

    Chennai Super Kings: 176 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 32, Shivam Dube 50, Ravindra Jadeja 53)

