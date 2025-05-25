Begin typing your search...
IPL 2025: CSK post 230/5 against GT
Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57) scored half-centuries for CSK.
Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.
Brief Scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 230 for 5 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna 2/22).
