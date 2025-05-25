Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025: CSK post 230/5 against GT

    Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Sunday.

    AuthorPTIPTI|25 May 2025 5:37 PM IST
    IPL 2025: CSK post 230/5 against GT
    X

    AHMEDABAD: Chennai Super Kings scored an imposing 230 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Sunday.

    Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57) scored half-centuries for CSK.

    Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

    Brief Scores:

    Chennai Super Kings: 230 for 5 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52; Prasidh Krishna 2/22).

    Chennai Super KingsGujarat TitansIPL 2025
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X