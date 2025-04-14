IPL 2025: CSK beat LSG by five wickets

LUCKNOW: Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to break their run of losses in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 166 for seven. Skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with 63 off 49 balls, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries.

In reply, CSK chased down the target of 167 with three balls to spare with the legendary MS Dhoni contributing a vital 26 off 11 balls after opener Rachin Ravindra made 37 in 22 balls. This was CSK's first win in their last six matches.

Shivam Dube struck an unbeaten 43 in 37 deliveries, while young debutant Shaik Rasheed impressed with a 19-ball 27.

Earlier, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay thanks to some fine bowling by seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked up a wicket each in the first six overs.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 2/24 in three overs.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63; Ravindra Jadeja 2/24).

Chennai Super Kings: 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 37, MS Dhoni 26 not out, Shivam Dube 43 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/18).