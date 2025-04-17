IPL 2025: Bowlers help Mumbai Indians restrict SRH to 162/5 at Wankhede

MUMBAI: A disciplined bowling effort on a wicket that offered extra bounce and some assistance helped Mumbai Indians restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/5 in 20 overs in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

After skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first, Mumbai Indians used the conditions superbly and kept the Sunrisers batters under a tight leash from the start and did not allow them to score freely. Will Jacks claimed 2-14 in his three overs while Jasprit Bumrah (1-21), Trent Boult (1-29) and Hardik Pandya (1-42) were the other successful bowlers.

SRH, who had successfully chased 246 in their previous match against Punjab Kings at home, failed to get going and ended up with a below-par score in a match in which dew is expected to play some role in the second innings.

Earlier, an eventful first over bowled by Deepak Chahar had both SRH openers having a close shave. Abhishek Sharma's thick edge went above the first slip, bursting through Will Jacks' hands, while Travis Head's uppish flick landed just short of a diving Karn Sharma at midwicket.

Both openers continued to play their shots and create chances. Abhishek struck Chahar for a hat-trick of fours in the fifth over, driving, playing inside-out and slapping over cover to the boundary as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended the power-play at a modest 46 for no loss in six overs.

In between, there were some good shorts too, as they reached fifty runs in their partnership. MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who appeared limping and had the physio tape up his ankle, made a breakthrough off the first ball he bowled after treatment, getting Abhishek Sharma caught by substitute Raj Bawa at the boundary as the batter tried to cut and could not keep it down. Abhishek scored 40 off 28 balls, laced with seven fours as SRH fell to 59/1.

Will Jacks had Ishan Kishan stumped by Ryan Rickelton for two, and Hardik Pandya nearly had his second wicket when he had Travis Head caught near the boundary off a no-ball. But the Australian opener failed to capitalise on it as he was out for 28 runs off 29 balls, caught by Mitchell Santner off Will Jacks, holing out to long-off.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen took the total past 100 runs in the 15th over. Their attempts to explode into action in the final five overs saw Reddy get out for 19 off Trent Boult. Klassen blasted Chahar for a six over cover-point in the 18th over and followed that up with a couple of boundaries and another six, accumulating 21 runs from the over, the most runs in an over in this match.

Jasprit Bumrah uprooted Klaasen's off-stump with a fine yorker, packing off the South African dasher for 37 runs off 28 balls, laced with three fours and two sixes. Aniket Verma blasted Hardik Pandya for a couple of sixes, and Pat Cummins finished their innings with a six off the final delivery as SRH ended with a below-par 162/5.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 40, Heinrich Klaasen 37; Will Jacks 2-14, Jasprit Bumrah 1-21) against Mumbai Indians.



