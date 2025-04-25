IPL 2025: Ayush, debutant Brevis ignite early charge as CSK stall late to post 154 on board

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) banked on its youngsters — and boy, did they deliver against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Young Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis brought the fireworks as CSK finished the first innings with 154 at the Chepauk on Friday.

Ayush, who had trials with CSK before the season but went unsold in the auction, found his way into the franchise due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He made the most of the opportunity, giving CSK a solid start in the powerplay. The side ended the powerplay at 50/3.

Dewald, making his debut for CSK on Friday, brought with him the big-hitting reputation he earned in the SA20. He smashed Kamindu Mendis for three sixes in the 12th over, which leaked 20 runs. However, Mendis made amends for his expensive over by taking a stunning catch that left almost everyone stunned. He sprinted to his left and leaped with both hands to grab what looked like a sure-shot six, struck with solid power.

Mohammed Shami, returning after missing the previous match, struck with the first ball of the innings. He swung the ball away outside off-stump, and Shaik Rasheed edged it to Abhishek Sharma, who reacted sharply to pouch it at slip.

Ayush was batting with authority before Harshal Patel removed Sam Curran, who mistimed a pull off a short delivery outside off and sent a top edge to deep midwicket.

In the following over, skipper Pat Cummins provided the breakthrough to dismiss Ayush. The delivery was yorker-length, and Ayush, looking to go down the ground, chipped it straight to Ishan Kishan.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube watched from the other end as Brevis took the fight to SRH.

Dube struck a few clean shots before lifting one straight into the hands of Abhishek at long-on.

MS Dhoni, playing his 400th T20 game, drew massive cheers from the crowd as he walked in. However, his stay was brief — Harshal sent him back with a short and wide delivery, which Dhoni chipped straight to Abhishek.

CSK’s team 100 came up in the 12th over, and they reached 150 in the final over — a reflection of how the innings lost momentum after the dismissals of Ayush and Brevis.

Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Hooda added 17 runs at the end as CSK posted a total of 154.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 154 in 19.5 overs (Ayush Mhatre 30, Dewald Brevis 42, Harshal Patel 4/ 28) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad