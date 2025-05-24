Gujarat Titans seek top-two finish, CSK a consolatory win

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans would aim to secure a top-two spot while Chennai Super Kings would continue their planning for future when the two teams meet in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Titans still control their playoff destiny. A win against CSK will take them to 20 points and ensure a top-two berth, giving them two shots at making the final.

For CSK, already out of playoff contention, the focus will remain on building for the future as they look to test younger players and combinations in what has been a season of mixed returns.

The majority of GT's success with the bat has been built around the top three, comprising Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, who would leave for national duty after the team's last league game on Sunday.

With Buttler not being available for play-offs, it is critical that the middle-order gets more time. Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford got much needed runs under their belt against LSG and would be eager to get another hit in the middle.

The bigger concerns for GT lie in the bowling department with star spinner Rashid Khan far from his best. He is in the middle of his most expensive IPL season but the team continues to keep the faith in him.

GT also need to improve in the pace department, specifically the fourth seamer option beyond Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The issue might exacerbate when Rabada leaves for national duty following the league stage.

CSK, on the other hand, are likely to finish at the bottom of the table irrespective of what happens on Sunday afternoon. The game is another opportunity for youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis to make an impact.

After the loss to Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had no qualms in admitting that his team is fittingly at the bottom of the standings. A win in that context will not mean much but CSK's ultra loyal fan base would want the team to exit with two points.

M S Dhoni has kept the suspense on his IPL future alive since his international retirement in 2020. Will the game on Sunday be his last for the fabled franchise? The answer lies only with the charismatic leader.

Teams (From):

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Jos Buttler

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddarth C, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.