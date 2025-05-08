Future perfect: Hussey hails CSK young guns

KOLKATA: Out of the IPL playoffs race, Chennai Super Kings have shifted focus to the "future" with batting coach Michael Hussey hailing the impact of young replacements Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis, who have brought fresh energy and promise to a rebuilding side.

The five-time champions, who have endured a tough season, claimed only their third win in 12 matches with a two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

While they prepare to close out their campaign with two more games, Hussey preferred to look ahead with optimism.

"I mean look, all the guys have been working really hard. Obviously the results haven't been going the way we would have liked. But everyone has been doing their best to put a performance out there," the Australian said at the post-match media interaction.

"I feel as though we've played reasonably well in the last few matches but haven't quite been able to get over the line. So, it feels like, that hard work has paid off to some degree, despite obviously not being able to qualify for the playoffs."

The introduction of Mhatre, Urvil, and Brevis has injected fresh life into CSK's campaign, hinting at a promising future.

Incidentally, none of them was part of CSK's original auction plan and signed as injury replacements after April 15.

They have since jumped ahead of several players from the original 25-member squad to earn their place in the playing XI.

"When it got to a stage where we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like," Hussey said after CSK's third win of the season.

"Yes, obviously, we've got those players that were picked in the auction, but this was an opportunity to do some scouting, to have a look at some younger talent that was coming through...get to see them in pressure situations and see if they can handle the pressure of IPL."

Mhatre made headlines with his 94 against RCB, described by many as one of the finest innings by a teenager in this IPL.

Brevis on Wednesday turned it around with a 22-ball half-century, while Urvil also impressed on debut, smashing 31 off just 11 balls to set the tempo.

"They've had a positive impact on the team," Hussey said.

"They've created energy around the group, because when you're in this position, sometimes the energy of the players can just go downhill very quickly."

Reserving special praise for Mhatre, Hussey said: "Mhatre's a special talent, but he's also a special young man.

"He's got a great support network around him with his coach back in Mumbai, his parents. So I feel as though he's got a great foundation to hopefully have a very successful career, and hope it's with CSK for a long time."