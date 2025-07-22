Either you give everything or rest properly: Irfan Pathan tells Bumrah on eve of must-win Test

MANCHESTER: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan's message to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unequivocal: Either give everything for the team or rest properly instead of selective participation for workload management.

On the eve of the must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Pathan expressed his admiration for Bumrah's incredible skills with the ball but also urged him to put in the "extra effort" when the situation demanded.

"I absolutely adore Jasprit Bumrah, I absolutely love his skills. He is outstanding. However, I believe that when you play for India, you have to give it your all.

"When you talk about a five-over spell, when Root comes, you are not bowling the sixth over. You have to give it all. Either you give everything or you rest properly," Pathan said on his Youtube channel.

"When it comes to a nation or a team, when you are playing for a team, you play for them. Team always comes first," the former India left-arm seamer added.

As part of a pre-determined plan, Bumrah was supposed to play in three of the five Tests on the tour but with India trailing 2-1 with two more matches to play, calls for his inclusion at Old Trafford have only grown since the team's heartbreaking loss at Lord's.

Pathan made it clear that he was in no way questioning Bumrah's commitment to the team.

"Not questioning that he hasn't put in efforts. He has bowled overs. There is no doubt about it. However, when it comes to going the extra mile for the team, you have to do that.

"Bumrah will remain at the top for a long time if he continues to win games regularly for India. You have to put in that extra effort when the team needs you. Ben Stokes did that, and Jofra did it after four years," Pathan said.

Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests of the series, and enjoyed immense success with the ball in both outings at Leeds and Lord's.

In the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah led the way with a five-wicket haul in the first innings before going wicket-less in England's successful chase of 371.

In the third Test at Lord's, the leading fast bowler rattled England's batting unit with another landmark five-for and then picked up two wickets in the second innings to finish with match figures of 7/112.

A few days ago, former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar has also expressed his annoyance at Bumrah not playing in all the matches on the big tour.