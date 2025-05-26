CSK jolts Shubman's Gujarat to blow top-two race wide open

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans' hopes of a top-two finish in the IPL suffered a massive dent when they went down by 83 runs to Chennai Super Kings, who were powered by fifty-makers Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, here Sunday.

The Titans have 18 points after a full set of 14 league matches and are still on top of the table despite the Net Run Rate taking a nose dive after this big defeat.

To maintain their position inside the top two, GT now require Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points) to go down to Lucknow Super Kings in their final league match.

It's important because either Mumbai Indians (16) or Punjab Kings (17 points) will overtake GT with a win from their face-off.

Cutting back to the match, once asked to chase a stiff 231, the Titans floundered badly losing in-form skipper Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford in the Power Play passage itself with just 35 runs on the board.

The Gujarat side was bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Pacer Anshul Kamboj did the early damage, claiming the wickets of Gill and Rutherford.

Sai Sudharsan (41, 28b), the latest entrant into the India Test squad, and his Tamil Nadu team-mate M Shahrukh Khan (19) added 55 runs for the fourth wicket to infuse some interest into the chase.

CSK finished their IPL 2025 engagements at the bottom of the pile with eight points from 14 matches, the five-time champions' worst ever finish in the 10-team league.

Earlier, seasoned Conway and promising Brevis produced fifties of contrasting character, laying the foundation for Chennai Super Kings' healthy 230 for five.

CSK raced out of the paddock, making 44 in just 3.4 overs, courtesy of Mhatre's brutal assault on pacer Arshad Khan.

Conway and Brevis continued the onslaught with 52 off 35 balls and a 23-ball 57 on a smooth pitch.

The South African also played a belligerent knock of his own to raise 74 runs for the entertaining fifth wicket alliance with Jadeja in which the latter contributed just 21 off 18 balls.

It was the CSK's young batters' final innings of this IPL, and it might have given a note of optimism for the management for the next season

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 230/5 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 57, Devon Conway 52) beat Gujarat Titans 147 in 18.3 overs (Sai Sudharsan 41, Anshul Kamboj 3/13, Noor Ahmad 3/21)

FOUR WAY BATTLE:

With the league stage nearing its end, three teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have one match left each, while Gujarat Titans (GT) have completed their league fixtures. Just two points separate the four sides, making the race for a top-two finish, and a spot in Qualifier 1 wide open.

A breakdown of where each team stands:

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Sit atop the table with 18 points but have no matches remaining. Their place in the top two depends on how the other results unfold

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

On 17 points, with one game to go against Mumbai Indians today. A win would likely push them into the top two

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Also on 17 points. They face Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday and need a win to keep their top-two hopes alive

Mumbai Indians (MI):

On 16 points but boast the best net run rate (1.292). They will play Punjab in their last fixture