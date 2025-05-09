BCCI suspends IPL for one week amid soaring Indo-Pak tensions

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was on Friday suspended because of the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan with the BCCI saying that national interest trumps other considerations at a time when the country is responding to a terror attack and unwarranted aggression from across the border.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"The BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL with immediate effect for one week," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated in a press release, after early information from the Board suggested that the suspension was indefinite.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," it added

The high-profile league was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata as per the original schedule. The Board would look to conduct the remaining 16 matches (12 league and four knockouts) at an opportune time and there is speculation that the month of September could be an option if the scheduled Asia Cup is scrapped.

"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country," the Board statement read.

"The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan's armed forces," it added.

The BCCI said that while cricket remains a national passion, it is not greater than the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

"The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation," it stated.

The Board also thanked stakeholders like the official broadcaster, the title sponsor and all associate partners for "putting national interest above all other considerations."

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts in India including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE after Indian drone attacks in Lahore and Rawalpindi among other cities.

The military confrontation had caused significant anxiety among the foreign players, according to league sources and they will be flying back over the next few days. Sixty two overseas players were signed up by the 10 franchises at the mega-auction last year.

"The players are doing well but of course there is concern among them after seeing all that has happened," an IPL team official told PTI when asked about the foreign players' state of of mind.

The players of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently on their way to the national capital from Dharamsala by road.

On Friday, the IPL bandwagon was in Lucknow for the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which now stands suspended.

"Nation first," posted LSG on its official social media page after the league's suspension.

In Sydney, Cricket Australia stated that it was closely monitoring the situation in both India and Pakistan, which shifted its flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the UAE early this morning owing to the Indian military action.

New Zealand's players association had also expressed concerns about the security scenario in India and Pakistan due to the ongoing conflict.

A similar statement was issued by the Cricket West Indies, whose players are also involved in both the IPL and the PSL.

Not the first IPL disruption

It's not the first time that external factors have caused a disruption to the league, which has been taken thrice out of the country in the past due to varied reasons. In 2009, the entire tournament was moved to South Africa because of security issues amid the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2020, the tournament was played in the UAE in September, instead of the usual April-May window, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next year, the event began in India in a bio-bubble but was halted when players began testing positive for the deadly infection. The league was eventually completed in the UAE in September that year.

It remains to be seen how the BCCI will complete the ongoing edition after this break.

The Indian team is scheduled to be in England next month for a five-match Test series that will end in the first week of August.