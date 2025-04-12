Abhishek Sharma''s massive century guides SRH to 8-wkt win against PBKS

HYDERABAD: Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a superb century and shared a 171-run partnership with Travis Head as Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of the massive 245-run chase, registering an eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

SRH scored 247 for 2 with nine balls to spare.

Abhishek clobbered 141 off 55 deliveries studded with 14 fours and 10 big hits, while Head made 66 off 37 balls as the duo undid the good work done by Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, who hit a 36-ball 82 after electing to bat first.

Abhishek also become the third-highest scorer in IPL history behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).

Earlier, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (36 off 13 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 23) added 66 runs quickly before Iyer carried on the good work along with Nehal Wadhera (27).

Harshal Patel (4/42) emerged as the most successful SRH bowler, while Sri Lankan right-arm quick Eshan Malinga (2/45) took two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 245 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Marcus Stoinis 34 not out, Priyansh Arya 36, Prabhsimran Singh 42; Harshal Patel 4/42, Eshan Malinga 2/45).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 247 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Travis Head 66, Abhishek Sharma 141, Heinrich Klaasen 21 not out).