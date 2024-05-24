Begin typing your search...

Trent Boult picked up three wickets in his spell to help RR defend the powerhouse batting line-up.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 May 2024 3:50 PM GMT
IPL Qualifier 2: SRH sets a target of 176 runs against RR
Trent Boult celebrates with his teammates after a wicket (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to set a target of 176 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Trent Boult gave Rajasthan Royals a perfect start by picking up early wickets in the powerplay. He started off with the wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the last ball of the first over and again dismissed the power hitter Rahul Tripathi in the fifth over.

Heinrich Klaasen was the highest run-scorer for SRH scoring 50 runs off 34 balls, but got out off a brilliant yorker delivery by Sandeep Sharma.



