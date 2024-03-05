IPL is an emotion, and we love it as much as the fans do, says Rishabh Pant

MUMBAI: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has said that “IPL is an emotion, and we love it as much as the fans do” ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. Rishabh Pant is expected to make his return to action in the IPL 2024 playing for his franchise Delhi Capitals after recovering from a tragic accident in December 2022.

Pant feels grateful for the love showered by the fans and eyes for a comeback in IPL 2024.

Speaking to Star Sports “Believe” series campaign, 'Ajab Rang Dikhega', Pant said, “As a ‘Believe’ Ambassador, it is an honour to be a part of the ‘Ajab Rang Dikhega’ campaign. IPL is an emotion, and we love it as much as the fans do.”

“Through the new campaign, we celebrate the unique community experiences that IPL evokes across the country making it a truly unforgettable experience. I’m grateful for the love showered by fans and I’m looking forward to IPL 2024”, said Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed the latest update on Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he suffered a horrific accident on December 31, 2022, and has not played international cricket since then.

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him," said Ganguly, who is Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket. Delhi Capitals are yet to decide whether Pant or someone else will captain the side in IPL 2024 beginning on March 22.