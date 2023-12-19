IPL Auction: Uncapped batter Rizwi goes to CSK for Rs 8.4 crore, Shubham goes to DC

DUBAI: Uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizwi was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 8.4 crore while another uncapped batter Shubham Dubey was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

For Dubey, there was a bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and he was bought by one-time champions eventually.

"What a start to the uncapped category Shubham Dubey is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.8 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year for Vidarbha, Dubey scored 221 runs in seven innings at an average of 73.66 with a strike rate of over 187, with one half-century.

Rizwi was bought by five-time champions CSK following an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans. His base prize was Rs 20 lakh but was brought for Rs 8.4 crores.

"Base Price: INR 20 Lakh Winning Bid: INR 8.4 Crore Sameer Rizvi will feature for the Chennai Super Kings! #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Rizw in UPT20 league this year, scored 455 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 50, with two tons and a fifty. His runs came at a strike rate of over 188. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties.

Young Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 20 lakh.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 20 Lakh. #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Uncapped batters Rohan Kunnummal, Saurav Chauhan, Priyansh Arya and Manan Vohra were unsold.