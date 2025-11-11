IPL auction to be held in Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League auction will be held in Abu Dhabi mid December, a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

It will be the third time in a row that the auction will be held overseas, following Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024). It is likely to be held on December 15 or 16.

"Abu Dhabi has been locked in as the auction venue," the official said.

It would be a mini auction following the mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.