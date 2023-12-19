IPL Auction 2024: Yash Dayal sold to RCB for Rs 5 Cr, Siddharth bought by LSG for Rs 2.4 Cr

DUBAI: Yash Dayal bagged a new home as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 5 crore as Tamil Nadu left-arm orthodox spinner Manimaran Siddharth was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2.4 cr as uncapped bowlers received lot of attention in the ninth and tenth rounds of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction, here on Tuesday.

The bidding wars were as intense as ever for the uncapped bowlers as RCB and LSG went all-out to get their players.

As the auctioneer's voice echoed through the room, the spotlight fell on young and talented bowlers, each vying for a coveted spot in one of the prestigious IPL franchises.

The auction kicked off with a base price of Rs 20 lakh for the promising left-arm fast bowler, Dayal. The Gujarat Titans were quick to raise their paddle, signalling their eagerness to secure his services.

However, as the bids escalated, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the fray, recognising the need for an Indian quick with Dayal's left-arm angle. The bidding war reached unprecedented heights, breaching the 1 crore, 2 crore, 3 crore, and 4 crore marks.

The RCB, undeterred by the Titans' bulging pause, pushed the bid to 5 crore, ultimately sealing the deal for Dayal.

Meanwhile, Sushant Mishra, a U19 World Cup player for India, found his new home with the Titans for a substantial Rs 2.20 crore, after a spirited bidding war that involved the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The spotlight then shifted to the left-arm fast bowler Akash Singh, who had previously played for the Rajasthan Royals. With a modest base price of Rs 20 lakh, he was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the same amount.

Kartik Tyagi, a right-arm quick with a history in both the Royals and Sunrisers, sparked a bidding frenzy. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) initiated the process, but the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans battled fiercely. Ultimately, the Titans secured Tyagi for Rs 60 lakh.

The auction continued with Manav Suthar, who had a base price of 20 lakh. The Gujarat Titans swiftly opened and closed the bid, securing Suthar for his role as a net bowler in the previous season.

M. Siddharth, with a base price of 20 lakh, entered the stage, drawing the attention of several franchises. Lucknow Super Giants and RCB engaged in a fierce bidding war, with the price quickly reaching Rs 2 crore. Finally, Lucknow Super Giants clinched the deal, securing Siddharth for Rs 2.4 crore.

Uncapped Indian pacers Kuldip Yadav, Ishan Porel and Rasikh Dar remained unsold, whereas uncapped spinners Shiva Singh, Murugan Ashwin and Pulkit Narang also failed to attract any bids.