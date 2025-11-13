IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Shane Watson as assistant coach

NEW DELHI: Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026.

Watson previously worked as assistant coach for Delhi Capitals (DC) under Ricky Ponting in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons and will now join the new KKR coaching unit led by Abhishek Nayar and mentor Dwayne Bravo. His first assignment will now be to give inputs on KKR’s retentions ahead of the deadline on November 15 and prepare for the mini auction in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

“It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” said Watson in a statement on Thursday.

Watson, one of the most accomplished seam-bowling all-rounders in the game, represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, scoring over 10,000 runs and claiming more than 280 wickets across formats.

A two-time Men’s ODI World Cup winner in 2007 and 2015, Watson was known for his match-winning abilities with both bat and ball. Watson also boasts of a prolific IPL playing career, having featured in 145 matches between 2008 to 2020.

He scored four centuries in the tournament and has won the championship with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. He was also the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008 and 2013 seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders.



