IPL 2025: Washington Sundar links up with Gujarat Titans after Rabada, Rashid & Gill arrive

NEW DELHI: India’s off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar has linked up with Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the start of 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Previously, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and captain Shubman Gill joined the team for their pre-season practice sessions in Ahmedabad.

Sundar was an unused member of the Indian team during their 2025 Champions Trophy win in Dubai on March 9 and took some time off, including being occupied with a house-warming celebration alongside his family in Chennai, before linking up with the GT team on Monday morning.

“Ensuring it's a good Sundar Monday morning for us! Welcome home, Washi!” wrote the franchise on their social media accounts. GT will be the fourth franchise Sundar will play for in the IPL after Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In last year’s mega auction, GT roped in Sundar, who has 37 IPL wickets, for Rs 3.2 crore.

Previously in the wee hours of Monday, South Africa pacer Rabada joined the GT team, with the franchise writing on their social media accounts, “No speedometers are safe after this arrival.”

For Rashid, the franchise wrote, “Afghanistan se Amdavad tak, poori public ko pata hai kaun aaya hai! Swaagat hai, Rashid Bhai!”. For Gill’s arrival at the GT camp just after midnight, with fireworks lit up both sides, the franchise commented, “Shub ghadi che aavi!” which means in English “Good time has come”.

GT, the IPL 2022 winners, will start their 2025 season with back-to-back home games against Punjab Kings and five-time winners Mumbai Indians on March 25 and 29 respectively. The side had been table-toppers in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, before suffering an underwhelming eighth place finish in the 2024 edition of the tournament.