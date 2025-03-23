IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 287, RR ended at 242 for 6 in 20 overs with Dhruv Jurel top-scoring with 70 off 35 balls.

Impact Sub Sanju Samson made 66 off 37 balls while Shimron Hetmyer contributed 42.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 47-ball 106, his maiden IPL hundred, and Travis Head's typically aggressive fifty guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 286 for six.

Head clubbed 67 off 31 balls (9x4s, 3x6s), while Ishan stormed his way to 11 fours and 6 sixes as SRH posted the first 250-plus total of this IPL season.

Along the way, Head crossed 4000 T20I runs and Heinrich Klaasen went past 1000 IPL runs.

Royals' pacer Jofra Archer conceded 76 runs in his fours to post the most expensive spell in the IPL history.

He went past Mohit Sharma's 4-0-73-0 in 2024.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 286/6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 106 not out, Travis Head 67).

Rajasthan Royals: 242 for 6 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 70, Sanju Samson 66; Harshal Patel 2/34).