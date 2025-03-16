IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Opens Up About Captaincy and Rahul Dravid’s Influence

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has reflected on his journey as a leader and his deep connection with legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid in an exclusive interview for the Superstar series on JioHotstar.

Speaking about his experience captaining Rajasthan Royals, Samson emphasised the challenges and excitement of team building.

“We’ve had one of the best IPL cycles in the last three seasons, with the highest winning percentage and some of the best players Rajasthan Royals has ever had,” he said. “It felt like a family. But as per IPL rules, you have to let go of that family and build a new one again. That’s where we are now.”

Samson highlighted the diversity within the squad, which now includes players ranging from a 13-year-old to a 35-year-old, creating a blend of youth and experience. “I’m very excited about this challenge—meeting new people, building relationships, and understanding the personalities behind the performances. That’s where the real fun lies,” he added.

He also shed light on the meticulous preparation that precedes the tournament. “The work begins long before the IPL, during the 7-10 days of preparation. I try to spend as much time as possible outside my room, talking to my players and coaches, building that camaraderie. And then, we embark on the journey together as a unit. That’s where the joy of being a captain comes in.”

A Full-Circle Moment with Rahul Dravid

Reflecting on his IPL journey, which began in 2013 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, Samson described the experience as surreal.

“It’s funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials. He was the captain back then, looking for young talent. After watching me, he came up and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels incredible. Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling.”

Samson, who has played under Dravid both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team, expressed his eagerness to learn from the seasoned mentor. “Having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years.”