IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players
Gujarat Titans bought 20 players in the auction with English batter Jos Buttler being their biggest buy for Rs 15.75 cr.
CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.
Gujarat Titans bought 20 players in the auction with English batter Jos Buttler being their biggest buy for Rs 15.75 cr.
Full list of players in GT squad
Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 crore
Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj: 12.25 crore
Prasidh Krishna - Rs 9.50 crore
Nishant Sindhu - Rs 30 lakh
Mahipal Lomror - Rs 1.7 crore
Kumar Kushagra - Rs 65 lakh
Anuj Rawat - Rs 30 lakh
Manav Suthar - Rs 30 lakh
Washington Sundar - Rs 3.20 crore
Gerald Coetzee - Rs 2.40 crore
Arshad Khan - Rs 1.3 crore
Gurnoor Brar - Rs 1.3 crore
Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2.6 crore
Sai Kishore - Rs 2 crore
Ishant Sharma - Rs 75 lakh
Jayant Yadav - Rs 75 lakh
Glenn Phillips - Rs 2 crore
Karim Janat - Rs 75 lakh
Kulwant Khejroliya - Rs 30 lakh
Retained players list
Rashid Khan
Shubman Gill
B Sai Sudharsan
Rahul Tewatia
Shahrukh Khan