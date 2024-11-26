IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

Gujarat Titans bought 20 players in the auction with English batter Jos Buttler being their biggest buy for Rs 15.75 cr.

Full list of players in GT squad

Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 crore

Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj: 12.25 crore

Prasidh Krishna - Rs 9.50 crore

Nishant Sindhu - Rs 30 lakh

Mahipal Lomror - Rs 1.7 crore

Kumar Kushagra - Rs 65 lakh

Anuj Rawat - Rs 30 lakh

Manav Suthar - Rs 30 lakh

Washington Sundar - Rs 3.20 crore

Gerald Coetzee - Rs 2.40 crore

Arshad Khan - Rs 1.3 crore

Gurnoor Brar - Rs 1.3 crore

Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2.6 crore

Sai Kishore - Rs 2 crore

Ishant Sharma - Rs 75 lakh

Jayant Yadav - Rs 75 lakh

Glenn Phillips - Rs 2 crore

Karim Janat - Rs 75 lakh

Kulwant Khejroliya - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players list

Rashid Khan

Shubman Gill

B Sai Sudharsan

Rahul Tewatia

Shahrukh Khan