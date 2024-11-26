Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players

    Gujarat Titans bought 20 players in the auction with English batter Jos Buttler being their biggest buy for Rs 15.75 cr.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2024 7:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-26 13:30:06  )
    IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players
    X

    Team Gujarat Titans

    CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place on November 24 and 25 with 577 going under the hammer.

    Gujarat Titans bought 20 players in the auction with English batter Jos Buttler being their biggest buy for Rs 15.75 cr.

    Full list of players in GT squad

    Kagiso Rabada: Rs 10.75 crore

    Jos Buttler: Rs 15.75 crore

    Mohammed Siraj: 12.25 crore

    Prasidh Krishna - Rs 9.50 crore

    Nishant Sindhu - Rs 30 lakh

    Mahipal Lomror - Rs 1.7 crore

    Kumar Kushagra - Rs 65 lakh

    Anuj Rawat - Rs 30 lakh

    Manav Suthar - Rs 30 lakh

    Washington Sundar - Rs 3.20 crore

    Gerald Coetzee - Rs 2.40 crore

    Arshad Khan - Rs 1.3 crore

    Gurnoor Brar - Rs 1.3 crore

    Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 2.6 crore

    Sai Kishore - Rs 2 crore

    Ishant Sharma - Rs 75 lakh

    Jayant Yadav - Rs 75 lakh

    Glenn Phillips - Rs 2 crore

    Karim Janat - Rs 75 lakh

    Kulwant Khejroliya - Rs 30 lakh

    Retained players list

    Rashid Khan

    Shubman Gill

    B Sai Sudharsan

    Rahul Tewatia

    Shahrukh Khan

    IPL 2025Gujarat TitansWashington Sundar
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick