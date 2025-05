IPL 2025: LSG win toss, opt to bowl against PBKS

DHARAMSALA: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.