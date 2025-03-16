IPL 2025: CSK vs MI tickets to go on sale at March 19; check details here

CHENNAI: The tickets for the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and its arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium will go live go live on March 19.

The ardent fans can book their tickets at the District app or www.district.in on Wednesday from 10.15 am onwards.

While the ticket pricing is not announced for the 2025 season by the TNCA, last year the tickets were sold at prices of Rs 1,700, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, and Rs 6,000.

The 18th edition of the IPL will begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fixtures for CSK home matches:

CSK vs MI - March 23 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs RCB - March 28 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs DC - April 5 (3:30 PM IST)

CSK vs KKR - April 11 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs SRH - April 25 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs PBKS - April 30 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs RR - May 12 (7:30 PM IST)