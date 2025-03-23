IPL 2025: CSK squad analysis - Gaikwad's challenge, spin strength and powerplay puzzle

CHENNAI: Retaining core players and building the right team has most often been the success strategy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Result – the franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) crown five times.

In its storied history, the CSK exited before the playoffs only thrice, with two such instances in the last three years. But this doesn’t mean it was losing its champion charisma as it romped home twice between these setbacks.

Will 2025 be a comeback season for the yellow army?

The victory mantra for this rests with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is entering his second year as captain. A crucial factor for Gaikwad will be getting the right mix of boys in the early stages to get that record-breaking sixth title.

Powerplay Puzzle

CSK’s opening combination has long been a cornerstone of its success with players like Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, and Ruturaj Gaikwad providing solid start over the recent past.

However, last season, its opening stand averaged just 21.42 with a run rate of 7.79, the lowest among all teams. Looking at the powerplay, its run rate of 8.85 over the last three seasons is a concerning stat, especially in an era where a ballistic opening start is the new normal.

They got the Kiwi pair of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway back into the side, but can they afford to play both the overseas players in the eleven?

Former CSK player and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that the team needs to choose the foreign combinations to settle the batting unit in the initial phase of the tournament to have a set core.

“CSK’s think tank over the years have always believed in experience, in that sense Conway would be the first foreign option. I believe that once the batting clicks, then you can play around with bowling later. So, I’d expect they would go with Rachin and Sam Curran in the side as that covers a lot of depth,” said L Balaji, JioStar expert, addressing the media prior to the 18th edition of TATA IPL.

Remember, Curran has taken a massive pay cut of nearly 87% this IPL, returning to the yellow for just Rs 2.40 crore, quite the contrast to his Rs 18.50 crore price tag in the 2023 auction.

However, he’s coming off a stellar ILT20 season where he was the most valuable player in the tournament, showcasing his all-round abilities at crucial moments. He was also named Surrey T20I captain and a solid IPL campaign could strengthen his bid for a spot back in the England squad.

If you think about it, CSK seems to have a magic wand for reviving players’ careers. The franchise has an uncanny ability to resurrect players whose IPL careers had been on the wane. Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa all found their mojo after sporting the yellow jersey.

This season, the team has added Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti to their ranks—players who’ve faced recent struggles but are now hoping to rediscover their form.

Spin to win formula

They splurged Rs 10 crore for Noor Ahmed and Rs 9.75 crore for the home boy Ravichandran Ashwin, making them CSK’s priciest acquisitions in this year’s mega auction. This speaks volumes about its strategy, with the team likely to capitalise on its seven home games to maximise advantage.

Adding to that will be Ravindra Jadeja, which will make them a formidable spin attack for the season.

“The three of them (spinners) will add more power to the spin department especially in the middle overs, there will be three different variants that will come. One primary off spinner who can bowl many deliveries (Ashwin). Jaddu can get that quick breakthroughs and will be useful in that red soil wicket. Noor brings that wrist spin option, and that too, he’s a left-armer,” said Balaji.

Pace Prospects

The Chepauk wicket lately offered some good bounce to the pacers and the team have got some quality pacers to bowl with the new ball and in the death.

CSK might possibly see Khaleel Ahmed as a replacement for Deepak Chahar considering his performance in the powerplay last season taking eight wickets in that phase in 14 innings.

They also have Matheesha Pathirana and Nathan Ellis as overseas pace options and also in the mix is Jamie Overton, who can also contribute with the bat as well.

But the former CSK pacer praised the depth the team have in terms of an Indian seam option. Speaking in this regard he said, “Anshul Kamboj is someone I want to see play at Chepauk because he is someone who likes the ball to swing around. Especially in evening games at Chepauk conditions we’ve seen recently, his new ball potential will come in handy.”

“I’m also looking forward to seeing if Gurjapneet Singh is fit. He is someone who has played for Tamil Nadu this season and did well. Of course there are many big names to fill that spot but he is one player to look out for,” he added.

CSK vs MI Records

Head-to-head

Matches played: 37

No of wins – CSK - 17, MI - 20

Trophies won – CSK - 5, MI - 5

Win percentage last season - CSK - 50%, MI - 28.57%

Key Stats

19 - Runs MS Dhoni need to become CSK’s highest run-scorer

8 - Wickets Ravindra Jadeja need to become CSK’s highest wicket-taker