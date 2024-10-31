IPL 2025: Bumrah, Suryakumar, Hardik, Rohit & Tilak among Mumbai Indians’ retentions

NEW DELHI: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have announced that they have retained their core players — Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma ahead of IPL 2025 season.

The franchise has also said Hardik is set to lead the team as captain in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Bumrah is the biggest gainer from the retentions, earning a deal of Rs 18 crore, followed by Hardik and Suryakumar at Rs 16.35 crore respectively. Rohit stands to earn a deal of Rs 16.3 crore while Tilak has been retained for Rs eight crore.

"We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events. We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for.”

“In the past month, the MI core group, along with our coaching staff, have come together and worked closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinstates MI’s commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans & other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us,” said Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians has been home to Rohit Sharma since 2011, Jasprit Bumrah since 2013, Suryakumar Yadav for nine IPL editions, Hardik Pandya across eight campaigns, and Tilak Varma since 2022.