IPL 2025 | Back to home turf: Sridharan Sriram joins CSK as assistant bowling coach

CHENNAI: The former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram has joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as assistant bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, the franchise said on Monday. He will be part of Stephen Fleming's staff and will work alongside bowling coach Eric Simons.

“Say Yellove to our assistant bowling Coach Sriram Sridharan! Brought up from the tracks of Chepauk to a packed portfolio of coaching tenures in Australia and Bangladesh, he embarks on this new journey with pride!,” wrote the franchise on X.

Sriram, who played eight ODIs for team India between 2000 to 2004, had been Australia’s assistant coach for six years before leaving the role in 2022.

The Chennai-based coach has been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a long time and was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) backroom staff last year.

He is known to have a huge influence on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Sriram is also credited with helping Glen Maxwell improve his part-time spin during his tenure as coach with team Australia.

With CSK having numerous spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal and Ravindra Jadeja, Sriram’s expertise can prove crucial for utilising spin talents, especially in the home turf.



