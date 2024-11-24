IPL 2025 Auction: Chahal goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 cr; Gujarat Titans grab Siraj for Rs 12.25 cr

JEDDAH: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 purple cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal was acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

The bidding began with the 2022 champion Gujarat Titans (GT), confidently opening at Rs 2 crore. The action was swift as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) countered at Rs 2.20 crore, followed closely by Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a bold Rs 6 crore.

The stakes were already high when GT raised their bid to Rs 6.25 crore, but PBKS was determined and countered at Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered, escalating the intensity by pushing it to Rs 7.25 crore. With GT deciding to step aside - for now- the field narrowed, and the bidding war only grew fiercer.

As the price soared beyond Rs 10 crore, it was clear this was no ordinary contest. PBKS reached Rs 12 crore, but LSG remained steadfast, upping it to Rs 13.75 crore. Not to be outdone, PBKS quickly raised the price tag to Rs 14 crore.

Finally, LSG hesitated, signalling their exit from the fray. The room buzzed as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made their entrance at Rs 14.25 crore. PBKS showed no signs of retreat, upping the bid to Rs 14.50 crore.

But just when it seemed like PBKS might seal the deal, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a surprise entry with a Rs 14.75 crore offer.

The drama reached its peak as SRH and PBKS went head-to-head. SRH showed their resolve, taking the bid to Rs 15.75 crore.

PBKS, unfazed, raised it further to Rs 18 crore and secured the services of Chahal.

Meanwhile, in the other purchase, pacer Mohammad Siraj was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore. GT kicked off the bidding for the Indian pacer with the first bid of Rs 2 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) quickly joined the fray, matching GT’s energy. The two franchises went head-to-head, propelling the price past Rs 8 crore. However, at this stage, CSK pulled out, leaving the battlefield open for new contenders.

With GT holding the bid at Rs 8.25 crore, Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a dramatic entrance, signalling their intent to secure the prized bowler. The stakes escalated rapidly as Rajasthan Royals pushed the price to Rs 12 crore. GT, unwilling to give up on their target, countered with a decisive bid of Rs 12.25

RR chose to bow out, leaving GT as the frontrunner. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), did not exercise their Right to Match (RTM) card after a moment of deliberation and RR secured the services of Siraj at Rs 12.25 cr.