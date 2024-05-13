IPL 2024: We didn't get that momentum right from beginning, says Piyush Chawla after KKR-MI clash

KOLKATA: After losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the 60th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Piyush Chawla said that the five-time champions didn't get the momentum from the start of the fixture which they wanted.

A fantastic comeback effort by KKR spinners helped derail MI run-chase of 158 runs, restricting them to 139/8 in 16 overs in the IPL 2024 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday and made the two-time champions the first team to reach the playoffs.

Earlier, rain played a spoilsport and the match officials decided to make it a 16-over contest.

The veteran cricketer asserted that the MI franchise started the chase brilliantly but exceptional bowling from the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy made the difference in the match.

"We started well, but the Sunil Narine spell and the Varun Chakravarthy spell made the difference in today's game. The way that KKR spinners are bowling and the way that they are batting, they can win the tournament. But in playoffs, what matters is how you turn up on that particular day. You just need four overs to change the game in the IPL. They have momentum, all of their players are doing well," Chawla said in the post-match press conference.

The Aligarh-born cricketer further stated that T20 cricket is all about momentum and we didn't get that from the beginning against the Knight Riders.

"T20 cricket is about momentum but (sadly) we didn't get that momentum right from the beginning. Sometimes we bowl well and then we end up not batting that well. Likewise, sometimes we bat well and the bowling is not. So it's not just that we are lacking in one department. As a unit, we have failed in a few games. And we have to accept that fact as a team. Because at the end of the day, it's a team game. These things do happen," the leg-spinner added.

"We have a brilliant line-up. But sometimes just things didn't fall into place. And as I always say in big games, there are small moments where you have to win as a team. But today sadly, we lost in those small moments," the 35-year-old concluded.

Coming to the match, it was restricted to a 16-over-per-side affair due to rain. MI opted to field first after winning the toss.

Following early loss of openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, valuable knocks came from Venkatesh Iyer (42 in 21 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Nitish Rana (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Andre Russell (24 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Rinku Singh (20 in 12 balls, with two sixes), which helped KKR reach 157/7 in the 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla (2/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) were the top bowlers for MI.

In the run-chase, Ishan Kishan (40 in 22 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rohit Sharma (19 in 24 balls, with a four and six) started with a fine 65-run opening stand. However, KKR soon restricted the run of flow and took wickets. Tilak Varma (32 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) and Naman Dhir (17 in six balls, with a four and two sixes) put up a fight, but MI fell short by 18 runs, ending at 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) was the top bowler for KKR. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana (2/34) also did fine with the ball.

KKR is at the top of the points table, with nine wins and three losses, with 18 points. MI is at the bottom with four wins and nine losses, giving them eight points.