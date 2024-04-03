IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav expected to join Mumbai Indians camp by Friday, say sources

NEW DELHI: Right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav is expected to join the Mumbai Indians camp in IPL 2024 by Friday and could play in the side’s next match against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sources tracking the development have said to IANS that Suryakumar will be joining the MI camp by day after tomorrow, which is April 5, after being declared fit to play by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is likely to meet his team-mates on April 5 once the entire MI side is back in Mumbai from their ongoing break in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Suryakumar last played competitive cricket in December 2023 during the T20I leg of India's tour of South Africa. He picked up an ankle injury while fielding in the match, where he scored 100 off 56 balls, his fourth century in the format, in the third T20I at Johannesburg, where India completed a series win under his captaincy.

Suryakumar, who won the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year for 2022 and 2023, then underwent a sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany, on January 17, which further ruled him out of cricketing action. His availability is a big boost for MI, who have been winless in the competition so far under Hardik Pandya’s leadership.