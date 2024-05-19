IPL 2024: Standout players for RCB en route to playoffs

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted a fairytale ending in their final game of the group stage. They defeated CSK by enough margin which ensured that they became the final team to qualify for the playoffs.

Despite their winless run for six matches, RCB bounced back and won six on the trot to defy the odds and pull off the unthinkable.

Some players have stood out with their performances throughout the season. Here is a look at the Top five players for RCB this season.

Virat Kohli The stalwart batting maestro has been the driving force for RCB in the batting department. He is the leading run-getter in the ongoing season with 708 runs in 14 matches at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60. He also has five fifties and a hundred in this season. Kohli has struck a whopping 59 fours and 37 maximums as well.

Yash Dayal Throughout the season, RCB have struggled with their bowling but Yash Dayal has stood up for them on numerous occassions. In 13 matches he has claimed 15 wickets at an economy of 8.94 and is the leading wicket-taker for RCB this season. In the do-or-die match against CSK, he defended 17 runs with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Dinesh Karthik The veteran wicketkeeper batter has been the game-changer for RCB in the final overs. He has played influential knocks for RCB and has played the role of finisher on several occasions. One of the highlights from this season was his 83 runs off just 35 balls against SRH as RCB tried to chase the highest score in the history of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar After struggling to perform in the first half of the season, Patidar has emerged as one of the most consistent batters for RCB this season. He struck 50 against SRH, PBKS, and DC this season. Even against CSK, his quick-fire knock of 41 off 23 deliveries helped RCB win the game.