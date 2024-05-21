Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: SRH wins the toss, decides to bat against KKR

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams KKR leads by 17-9 by SRH.

21 May 2024
CHENNAI: After a World Cup final triumph in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last year, Pat Cummins will once again lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the same ground, hoping to book a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Standing in their way are the two-time IPL Champion, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Shreyas Iyer. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, decided to bat in the qualifier one.

