IPL 2024: SRH beat RR by 1 run

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by one run at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

By winning this match, Sunrisers Hyderabad register their sixth win in this season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's three wickets, Natarajan and cummins taking two wickets each led SRH to victory.

Sunrisers are leading 10-9 in their head-to-head battle against Rajasthan Royals.