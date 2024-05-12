IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Delhi Capitals by 47 runs

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rajat Patidar was the top scorer for RCB scoring 52 runs off 32 balls (4x3, 6x3).

Yash Dayal took three wickets in his spell and gave away only 20 runs to help RCB restrict DC and move to fifth place in the points table.

