IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's comeback knock a disappointing one, scores 18 runs

KOLKATA: Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's comeback knock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Punjab Kings on Saturday proved to be a short one, as he could score just 18 runs off 13 deliveries.

Pant's walk to the crease was his first since December 22, 2022.

After this Test match against Bangladesh, Pant was involved in a life-threatening car accident towards the end of the year.

Though Pant made it out alive, he sustained injuries serious enough to cause him to miss the IPL 2023 and India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 run in India in late 2023, in which India ended up as runners up to Australia.

Pant's first delivery was a dot ball.

The left-handed player did take his time to settle down, smashing Harshal Patel for his first boundary on his seventh ball, which was soon followed by a classy cover drive to Harshal.

Just when Pant was finally finding some groove, he gave a soft catch to Jonny Bairstow at a backward point while attempting a ramp shot over the keeper.

Harshal got the last laugh as he dismissed Pant. Though his first outing might have left fans asking for more, there will be plenty of 'Pantastic' action in store for DC fans, no doubt as there are 13 more games left. Will the crowds in Delhi get to see the vintage Rishabh? Only time will tell.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Shashank Singh Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.