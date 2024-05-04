Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024 - RCB vs GT: Faf leads Bengaluru to hat-trick of wins

Faf du Plessis 64 off 23 balls (4x10,6x3) paved way for the home team to victory against GT

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 May 2024 5:16 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-04 17:17:51.0  )
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli (PTI)

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 4 wickets against Gujarat Titans at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

By winning this match RCB continues its winning streak and will look to go in the same direction to end the tournament on a high note.

After losing to Bengaluru, GT are sharing the same points as RCB in the table with 8 points each. Gujarat again facing a lot of issue with bowling unit and they have to look up to other option in coming matches.

RCB pacers completely dominated GT in the first innings scalping 7 wickets in total and batters did their role and lead RCB to Victory.

Gujarat Titans again came back in the game in middle overs by taking back-to-back wickets but couldn't manage to taste the victory.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 147 lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Faf du Plessis 64, Kohli 42, Josh Little 4/45)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers BengaluruRCB vs GTGT vs RCBIPL 2024
