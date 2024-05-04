IPL 2024 - RCB vs GT: Faf leads Bengaluru to hat-trick of wins

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 4 wickets against Gujarat Titans at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

By winning this match RCB continues its winning streak and will look to go in the same direction to end the tournament on a high note.

After losing to Bengaluru, GT are sharing the same points as RCB in the table with 8 points each. Gujarat again facing a lot of issue with bowling unit and they have to look up to other option in coming matches.

RCB pacers completely dominated GT in the first innings scalping 7 wickets in total and batters did their role and lead RCB to Victory.

Gujarat Titans again came back in the game in middle overs by taking back-to-back wickets but couldn't manage to taste the victory.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 147 lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Faf du Plessis 64, Kohli 42, Josh Little 4/45)