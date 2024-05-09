IPL 2024: RCB sets a target of 242 runs against PBKS

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to set a target of 242 runs against Punjab Kings in a must win game for both the teams at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday.

After losing the skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks, RCB were in a desperate need for a partnership. And the duo of Virat Kohli and Rajat Pati Patidar added 76 runs to their partnership helping the away team to set a huge total.