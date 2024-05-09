Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: RCB defeats PBKS by 60 runs; keeps hopes of playoffs alive

Virat Kohli scored 92 runs to help RCB post a mammoth total.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 May 2024 6:10 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-09 18:14:40.0  )
Lockie Ferguson celebrates after a wicket (PTI)

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

In the first innings, after losing the skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks, RCB were in a desperate need for a partnership. And the duo of Virat Kohli and Rajat Pati Patidar added 76 runs to their partnership helping the away team to set a huge total.

In return, the RCB spinners propelled against the Punjab batting line up with Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh picking up two wickets each.

IPL 2024RCB vs PBKSPBKS VS RCBVirat Kohli
