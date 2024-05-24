Begin typing your search...
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH makes it into finals; defeats RR by 36 runs
Shahbaz Ahmed who came in as impact player created quite an impact in the second innings by scalping three wickets in his three-over spell. He gave away only 14 runs.
CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) qualified into the finals by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs here at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.
Shahbaz Ahmed who came in as impact player created quite an impact in the second innings by scalping three wickets in his three-over spell. He gave away only 14 runs.
Next Story