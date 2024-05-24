Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH makes it into finals; defeats RR by 36 runs

Shahbaz Ahmed who came in as impact player created quite an impact in the second innings by scalping three wickets in his three-over spell. He gave away only 14 runs.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 May 2024 5:49 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-24 17:57:26.0  )
X

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates after a wicket (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) qualified into the finals by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs here at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

IPL2024IPL PlayoffsRR VS SRHPat Cummins
Online Desk

