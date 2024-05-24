Begin typing your search...

24 May 2024
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Players to watch out for in Hyderabad-Rajasthan clash
Sanju Samson and Pat Cummins (ANI)

 

 

NEW DELHI: In the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Here are the players to look at during the match.

Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi scored 55 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. He hammered 7 fours and 1 six against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack.

Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen scored 32 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 152.38. The Proteas cricketer slammed 3 fours and 1 six.

Pat Cummins

The SRH skipper Pat Cummins scored 30 runs from 24 balls at a strike rate of 125. He slammed 2 fours and 2 sixes. He also picked up one wicket while bowling in the second inning against KKR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The star RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 150 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match. He hammered 8 fours during the match.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag played a 36-run knock from 26 balls at a strike rate of 138.46. He hammered 2 fours and 2 sixes against RCB.

SportsIndian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan Royals
ANI

