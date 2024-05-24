IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Players to watch out for in Hyderabad-Rajasthan clash

NEW DELHI: In the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Here are the players to look at during the match.

Rahul Tripathi Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi scored 55 runs from 35 balls at a strike rate of 157.14. He hammered 7 fours and 1 six against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack.

Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen scored 32 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 152.38. The Proteas cricketer slammed 3 fours and 1 six.

Pat Cummins The SRH skipper Pat Cummins scored 30 runs from 24 balls at a strike rate of 125. He slammed 2 fours and 2 sixes. He also picked up one wicket while bowling in the second inning against KKR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal The star RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 150 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous match. He hammered 8 fours during the match.