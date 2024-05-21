IPL 2024: Players to watch out in KKR-SRH Qualifier one clash

AHMEDABAD: The 1st qualifier of IPL 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place in Ahmedabad on May 21, with the winner getting a direct spot in finals. Ahead of the clash, let us look at players to watch out for.

1.Travis Head (SRH)

The left-hander, who has set the IPL on fire with his brute hitting from ball one, is the man for big stages. He is the third-highest run-getter in this season, with 533 runs in 12 games at an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of over 201, with a century and four fifties. It would not be surprising if Head once again comes up with a blockbuster performance, as he has for Australia over the years.

2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

This Punjab left-hander has formed a formidable opening pair with Travis Head and made it a habit to score 80- 100 runs within the powerplay itself. He also has 41 sixes this season, the most by a player. Abhishek in 13 innings has scored 467 runs, the ninth most by a batter this season, at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 209.41. He scored three half-centuries, with the best score of 75*.

3.Pat Cummins (SRH)

15 wickets in 13 games. A lot of them are crucial. With some important batting cameos and changing the playing style of SRH with his fierce captaincy, Cummins has been worthy of every rupee of the total of 20.5 crores spent by SRH. Having already conquered the ODI and Test world titles for Australia, Cummins needs some franchise cricket success to go down as one of the best captains ever.

4.Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has been absolutely incredible for KKR this season. With 461 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.41 and a strike rate of over 182, a century and three fifties and 15 wickets, he has been an all-round package. However, with his opening partner Phil Salt not here due to his involvement in national duties, it would be interesting to see how Narine carries the season forward with Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan.

5.Rinku Singh (KKR)

With just 168 runs in 11 innings at an average of 18.66 and a best score of 26, Rinku's IPL 2024 has been a disappointment and can be due to either lack of form or lack ofopportunities down the order. Rinku has a chance to redeem himself with a strong performance in the knockout games and make everyone know that the 'finisher' is not going anywhere.

6.Andre Russell (KKR)

Russell has been valuable to KKR's success this year, with 222 runs in nine innings at an average of 31.71 with one fifty and 15 wickets. Russell is franchise's biggest match-winner on his day and the Knights would like him to fire with his bat and take some crucial wickets.