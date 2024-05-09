IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, chooses to field against RCB

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss, decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

With 12 matches left in the tournament, the contest is getting more exciting day by day. All teams will look to win all the games and race for the playoffs.

Although they both share equal points in the table, RCB leads with a high net run rate.

Bengaluru is coming off a win against Gujarat in their last match and is most likely looking to continue their winning streak. Virat Kohli would look to score more runs, and retain his orange cap.

Meanwhile, Punjab was defeated by Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

In the last encounter between these two teams, at the start of this season, it was RCB that took the victory for their side.

Dharamsala might witness a good performance tonight from Shansank Singh and Aushtosh Sharma on their home ground.

In their head-to-head battle, Punjab leads 17–15 against Bengaluru.

In the event of both teams winning all three upcoming matches, it will give them a chance to enter the playoffs, where other teams also need to lose in the left-out matches.