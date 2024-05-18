IPL 2024: Overthinking not an option, says Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged his inability to reach the expected batting standards in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Instead of overthinking, he endeavoured to stay in the right zone and keep working on his flaws.

The five-time IPL-winning skipper had a wretched form in the second half of the season, unable to cross even a score of 20 in six matches for Mumbai Indians (MI).

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practising, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing." Rohit said on Jio Cinema Match Centre Live.

He returned to form with a 38-ball 68 in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but MI ended up finishing the season at the bottom.

"Our season didn't go according to plan. We blame ourselves for this because we made too many mistakes during the season. We lost many games that we should have won, but that's the nature of the IPL. You get a few chances and when those chances come, you must grab them," the cricketer said.





'70 per cent of T20 WC players had clarity'

Sharma said they had an idea of what their T20 World Cup squad would be like and 70 per cent of the players had clarity about their roles going into IPL.

"Everyone going into the IPL needed clarity of whether they would participate in the team and what their role would be so they could practice and play accordingly. All of these indicators we had shared with 70% of the team before the IPL."

India begins their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.