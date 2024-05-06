IPL 2024: MI v SRH overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Monday.

Mumbai has a razor-thin advantage, with a close 11-10 lead in the head-to-head matchups. The last time these two teams met in Hyderabad on March 27, MI suffered a 31-run loss.

MI v SRH head-to-head 22-

Mumbai Indians: 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Tied: 1

MI v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v SRH match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v SRH match on television in India: The MI v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v SRH is available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh